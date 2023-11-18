New Cannabis Purchasing Trends in Ireland Highlight Growing Social Media Influence

A recent report released the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction and Europol has revealed that cannabis users in Ireland are increasingly turning to social media platforms to purchase the drug. In fact, more cannabis users in Ireland buy their cannabis through social media and have it delivered via the postal service than in any of the other 29 countries surveyed.

The EU Drug Market: Cannabis report also highlights a concerning trend of cannabis products becoming more potent and diverse. The amount of cannabis herb and resin seized in the EU in 2021 reached its highest level in a decade, with significant quantities confiscated: 256 tonnes of herbal cannabis, 816 tonnes of cannabis resin, and 4.3 million plants.

Europol’s executive director, Catherine De Bolle, emphasizes that while cocaine seizures often make the headlines, the trafficking of cannabis poses an equally significant threat. She points out that the cannabis trade generates a staggering €11.4 billion annually, underlining the importance of combating this illegal activity.

Criminals involved in the cannabis trade are increasingly resorting to extreme violence to protect their criminal enterprise, fund other illicit activities, and infiltrate economies and societies. The report warns about the use of “commercial marketing strategies” both offline and online to advertise and sell cannabis products.

The data for Ireland’s cannabis purchasing trends is based on a survey of over 8,000 respondents conducted in 2021. The report compares the purchasing habits of cannabis users across 30 surveyed countries, with Ireland leading in several categories.

Notably, 22% and 21% of Irish respondents reported buying cannabis herb and resin, respectively, through social media platforms. Additionally, 17% of cannabis resin users in Ireland had the drug delivered to them via the postal service, the highest percentage among the surveyed countries.

The report also underscores the increasing potency of cannabis products. The average potency of herbal cannabis in the EU has risen about 57% between 2011 and 2021, while cannabis resin’s potency has increased 200% during the same period, raising concerns for user health.

Apart from traditional cannabis forms, the market is seeing a rise in the popularity of other products such as cannabis oil, concentrates, vaping products, and edibles, including sweets. The report highlights specific cases of THC poisoning in children who inadvertently consumed cannabis edibles in Dublin.

Overall, the report reveals that cannabis use remains prevalent across the surveyed countries, with 93% of respondents reporting cannabis use within the previous 12 months. The motivations for cannabis use were primarily relaxation, getting high, and aiding sleep, with most drug use occurring in a home setting.

These new findings shed light on the evolving dynamics of cannabis consumption, emphasizing the need for effective measures to address the illegal cannabis trade and its associated risks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How were the cannabis purchasing trends in Ireland determined?

The cannabis purchasing trends in Ireland were determined through a survey conducted in 2021. Over 8,000 respondents were asked about their cannabis buying habits, with the data then compared to the responses from other surveyed countries.

2. Why is social media becoming a popular platform for cannabis purchases?

Social media platforms offer a convenient and discreet way for cannabis users to connect with sellers. The ease of communication and the ability to browse and select products online make social media an attractive option for buying cannabis.

3. Why is there concern over the increasing potency of cannabis products?

The increasing potency of cannabis products raises health concerns for users. Higher potency can lead to more pronounced psychoactive effects and potentially increase the risk of adverse reactions or psychological symptoms.

4. What other cannabis products are gaining popularity?

In addition to traditional forms such as herbal cannabis and resin, other cannabis products gaining popularity include oil, concentrates, vaping products, and edibles. The market is expanding to cater to different preferences and consumption methods.

5. What are the motivations for cannabis use?

The most commonly reported motivations for cannabis use are relaxation, getting high, and aiding sleep. Users often seek the psychoactive effects of cannabis to unwind or enhance their recreational experiences.