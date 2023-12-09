Rumored Romance Continues: Gigi Hadid Joins Bradley Cooper at his New Food Truck

In a surprising turn of events, Gigi Hadid was spotted recently in New York City supporting Bradley Cooper at his newly opened food truck, ‘Danny & Coop’s Cheesesteak.’ While fans flocked to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood star, they were not the only ones showing their support. Bradley’s ex, Irina Shayk, was seen visiting him at a different time during the day.

Contrary to popular rumors suggesting a strained relationship between Gigi and Irina due to their connection with Bradley, a close source reveals that Gigi and Bradley were actually introduced through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry. While they have hung out before, it has always been in a friendly social setting. However, the insider explains that Bradley reached out to Gigi recently, and their conversations have centered around bonding over their daughters.

Although they are no longer in a romantic relationship, Bradley and Irina are committed to co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter, Lea. In a recent interview with Elle, Irina praised Bradley as “the best father Lea and I could dream of” and emphasized that they always find a way to make things work. This includes taking Lea everywhere with them and ensuring she is comfortable even during busy schedules.

The support shown Gigi and Irina at Bradley’s food truck highlights the amicable nature of their relationships. Despite rumors and speculation, it seems that these individuals have managed to maintain a positive rapport and prioritize the well-being of their loved ones.

