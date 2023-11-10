New Partnerships Formed as Qualcomm and Iridium End Satellite-to-Phone Agreement

U.S. semiconductor leader Qualcomm has announced the termination of its partnership with satellite communications company Iridium, which aimed to provide satellite-to-phone services. Iridium revealed that although the technology had been successfully developed and demonstrated, smartphone manufacturers have not integrated it into their devices, leading Qualcomm to end the agreement. This decision comes at a time when major players in the industry are actively exploring opportunities to connect unmodified phones directly to satellites.

The news has sent ripples through the market, prompting Iridium’s stock to drop over 8% in after-hours trading. However, the company remains positive about future prospects. The termination of the Qualcomm partnership allows Iridium to refocus its efforts and collaborate with other organizations working on satellite-to-cell projects. This opens up new possibilities for Iridium to tap into the growing trend of increased satellite connectivity in consumer devices.

Several notable collaborations between smartphone makers, service providers, and satellite companies are already underway. Apple, for instance, has made significant investments to develop its “Emergency SOS with Satellite” service, which it recently launched with iPhone 14 models. This move reflects Apple’s determination to seize the emerging opportunities in the satellite communication market.

Qualcomm stated that smartphone manufacturers have expressed a preference for standards-based solutions in satellite-to-phone connectivity. While discontinuing efforts on the proprietary solution introduced earlier this year, Qualcomm intends to continue collaborating with Iridium on standards-based solutions. This strategic decision aligns with the industry’s shift towards standardized approaches, providing a solid foundation for future partnerships in the field.

In conclusion, the termination of the Qualcomm-Iridium partnership opens up new avenues and possibilities for both companies. As the industry continues to embrace satellite connectivity in consumer devices, innovative solutions and collaborations are poised to reshape the landscape of satellite-to-phone services.

