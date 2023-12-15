New Irish Report Urges European Commission to Take Action on Big Tech Algorithmic Recommender Systems

A recent report the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has called on the European Commission to follow the lead of Ireland’s media regulator in implementing measures to disable algorithmic recommender systems used technology giants. These recommender systems, which determine the content users see on digital platforms, often rely on personal data and user profiling.

The ICCL’s report highlights the potential dangers associated with these systems, such as the promotion of extremist or harmful content that can incite real-world violence. The recent Dublin riots serve as a stark example of this issue. Amnesty International also found that platforms like TikTok can recommend videos that romanticize or encourage suicide, as mimicking a 13-year-old user’s profile led to the appearance of multiple disturbing videos within a single hour.

Ireland’s new broadcasting and online regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, has already taken steps to address these concerns. The regulator has released a draft binding code that calls for video-sharing platforms to disable recommender systems based on extensive user profiling. Additionally, these platforms would be prohibited from building profiles of unconfirmed or underage users.

Coimisiún na Meán’s efforts have garnered praise from the ICCL and Senior Fellow Johnny Ryan, who believes that people should have the freedom to decide what they see and share online, rather than leaving it to algorithms controlled Big Tech. The ICCL is urging the European Commission to incorporate similar measures throughout Europe.

Requiring video-sharing platform service providers to disable algorithmic recommender systems based on profiling is just one of the measures outlined in Coimisiún na Meán’s draft Online Safety Code. The code also aims to tackle cyberbullying and protect children online. Irish Online Safety Commissioner Niamh Hodnett has indicated that approval from the European Commission will be sought to implement the code, which could include fines of up to €20 million for non-compliance.

As the European Commission reviews the Irish law and its compatibility with EU legislation, the call for action regarding algorithmic recommender systems continues to gain momentum. Meanwhile, technology giants like Meta, YouTube, and TikTok remain silent on the issue, declining to provide comments at this time.