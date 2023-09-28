Tragic Death of Iraqi TikTok Star Highlights LGBTQ+ Rights Crisis

A popular TikTok star from Iraq, Noor Alsaffar, was tragically shot and killed in Baghdad amidst the country’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights. Alsaffar, who identified as male but often posted content wearing dresses and showcasing makeup looks, had been subjected to criticism and online harassment due to their appearance and gender expression. The devastating incident reflects the escalating anti-LGBTQ+ violence and discrimination in Iraq.

Authorities are treating Alsaffar’s death as a “criminal incident,” and an investigation has been initiated. The Iraqi government’s proposed amendments to the Law on Combatting Prostitution have drawn significant concern. If passed, these amendments would not only criminalize same-sex conduct but also impose severe punishments, including execution or life imprisonment, for those found guilty. Additionally, promoting homosexuality and providing gender-affirming care would result in prison sentences and fines.

Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have called on the Iraqi government to withdraw the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ laws, emphasizing the detrimental impact it could have on the lives of LGBTQ+ individuals. Rasha Younes, a researcher at HRW, condemned the proposed bill, stating that it sends a dangerous message that LGBTQ+ people are considered criminal and disposable in Iraq.

The tragic death of Noor Alsaffar highlights the urgent need for LGBTQ+ rights protection in Iraq. Charities and human rights groups are advocating for the government to reconsider these discriminatory laws and create an inclusive and safe environment for all individuals, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

