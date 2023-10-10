The Middle East Leads in Social Media Adoption

ASDA’A BCW, a communications consultant, has identified Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar as the top five nations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region in terms of TikTok outreach. Additionally, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt ranked among the top 15 global markets for total Snapchat users.

These statistics highlight the Middle East’s strong adoption rates for social media platforms. In fact, the region boasts some of the highest per capita global adoption rates for social media. Iraq, in particular, is surpassing global norms in terms of social media usage.

There are several factors contributing to the Middle East’s strong social media adoption rates. One of the key factors is the young population in the region. With a majority of citizens under the age of 30, the Middle East has a highly engaged demographic that actively participates in social media.

Another factor is increased affordability of smartphones and internet connectivity. As the price of smartphones and broadband contracts decreases, Middle Easterners find it easier to access social media. This accessibility has contributed to the region’s growing social media presence.

Overall, the Middle East is demonstrating a strong embrace of social media platforms. The combination of a young and engaged population, coupled with improved affordability of technology, has propelled the region to be a leader in social media adoption.

Sources:

– ASDA’A BCW – Communications consultant specializing in the Middle East and North Africa region