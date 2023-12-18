Iran’s Use of Cyber Espionage Tactics to Target Israeli Soldiers

Reports have emerged revealing Iran’s use of Hebrew-speaking women to gather intelligence from Israeli soldiers through cyber espionage. These women, based in Iran’s religious city of Mashhad, employ tactics such as sending nude images and provocative footage to seduce Israeli soldiers with the aim of extracting military information. While the details of their profiles are likely fictitious, the explicit content they share appears to be genuine.

Investigations Iran International indicate that these operations are run the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and involve the use of fake profiles across various online platforms. In some cases, the ‘swallows,’ as they are referred to, assume the identities of real Israeli soldiers in their attempts to build relationships and gather information. Through emotional manipulation and the exchange of photos and videos, they successfully establish connections with their targets.

Last month, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the disruption of a network linked to Hamas, which had been using fake social media profiles to extract information from IDF forces. The accounts not only engaged troops in romantic correspondence but also posed as friends and relatives to validate their credibility. The potential number of victims is estimated to be in the hundreds or even thousands, including reservists.

This is not the first instance of Iran employing such tactics. In the past, Iran’s intelligence apparatus used similar methods to abduct critical figures, demonstrating a pattern of leveraging sexpionage as a means of gathering strategic information. These espionage tactics have historical precedent, with the Soviet Union utilizing female agents, also known as ‘swallows,’ for similar purposes.

While Iran has expressed support for Hamas, including the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, they deny any role in the recent terror attack that initiated the current crisis. It is important for Israeli soldiers and military personnel to exercise caution when engaging with individuals online, particularly those with suspicious profiles or who initiate conversations aimed at extracting sensitive information. By remaining vigilant, they can mitigate the risks associated with cyber espionage and protect critical military intelligence.