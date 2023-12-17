Dancing and Singing as Acts of Resistance in Iran

In recent news, an elderly man in Iran has faced repercussions for his public dancing and singing, sparking criticism of the Iranian government’s crackdown on personal freedom and lifestyle choices. This incident has shed light on the increasing discontent within Iranian society and has led to a surge in support for the man, Sadegh Bagheri, who has been dubbed “Sadegh the Trumpeter.”

Dancing is considered debauchery religious fundamentalists in Iran, who deem it wholly unacceptable behavior. The term “synchronized movement” was introduced after the Islamic Revolution to replace the word “raqs,” which had been used for dance in Persian vernacular and literature for centuries. This change reflects the fundamentalist religious establishment’s opposition to most forms of music, particularly lively pop music associated with dance.

Consequently, dancing has now become a form of protest against the regime, with individuals and families of government violence victims expressing their resistance through dance videos shared on social media. These videos have gained significant traction, as many Iranians are longing for moments of happiness and respite from the overwhelming sadness and crisis that has engulfed the society.

The Iranian authorities have taken action against Sadegh Bagheri and other accounts sharing his videos, citing “criminal content.” However, these videos do not contain any political or explicit lyrics. Despite these attempts to suppress their expression, the movement is gaining momentum, and support for Bagheri has been growing rapidly. His Instagram account, which was temporarily shut down, now boasts a following of over one million.

Critics argue that attempting to silence the dancing and singing of ordinary citizens, the Iranian government only strengthens the perception of these acts as acts of resistance. These actions, once considered a simple joyous expression, have now become symbolic of the people’s defiance against the imposed lifestyle and restrictions placed upon them.

In conclusion, the story of Sadegh Bagheri and the solidarity displayed through dancing and singing illuminates the resilience and determination of the Iranian people. Despite facing severe consequences, they continue to find creative ways to express their longing for happiness and their resistance against the regime. This movement serves as a reminder that even in the face of oppression, the human spirit will always find ways to seek joy and freedom.