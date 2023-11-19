Iranians Resist Renaming of Beloved Pre-Islamic Festivals

Iranians have taken to social media to express their outrage over the renaming of two cherished pre-Islamic festivals, signaling a potential erosion of “ancient Iranian culture.” The Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution (SCCR), composed of appointees of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, made the decision to rename several events on the official calendar of the Islamic Republic. This includes the festivals of Yalda and Charshanbeh Souri, both of which have a rich history predating the Islamization of Iran in the 6th century AD.

The renaming of these festivals has been met with vehement opposition from Iranian social media users, who have vowed to celebrate them “with even more splendor” as an act of defiance against the regime. Many have shared humorous remarks about the excessively long and irrelevant new names assigned to their beloved festivals. Additionally, Iranians have raised concerns about the regime’s history of attempting to erase the country’s past renaming streets, buildings, cities, and provinces associated with the monarchy and the deposed royal family.

For decades, the religious establishment and Islamic revolutionaries have been against the celebration of ancient festivals, advocating instead for Islamic calendar events. However, the majority of Iranians, even religious families, have remained steadfast in their participation of these traditional festivals, keeping them alive alongside religious occasions.

Yalda, also known as Chelleh Night, is typically observed on the longest and darkest night of the year. It has been a significant celebration in Iranian culture for centuries, bringing people together to enjoy special foods, music, poetry, fortune-telling, and various regional customs. The SCCR has now renamed this festival as the “Day of Promotion of the Culture of Hosting and Connecting with Relatives.”

The second festival, Charshanbeh Souri, celebrated on the last Tuesday of the year before the Nowruz holiday, involves customs such as food, music, fortune-telling, poetry recitation, and the unique tradition of lighting small bonfires on the streets and jumping over them. The religious establishment disapproves of the fire-lighting practice due to its association with pre-Islamic Zoroastrianism. The SCCR has decided to rename Charshanbeh Souri as the “Day of Honouring Neighbors.”

These recent changes have sparked a widespread reaction among Iranians, prompting the Council’s spokesperson to deny any intention of removing the names of ancient festivals from the official calendar. According to the spokesperson, the new names are meant to complement and emphasize the “national identity and Islamic-Iranian culture and civilization.”

