Internet Providers in Iran Seek Rate Increase Amidst Internet Censorship

Internet companies in Iran have requested a 100% increase in broadband and mobile tariffs, according to a report Faraz Daily. This comes at a time when users in the country are grappling with low-quality internet connections and resorting to expensive Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and anti-filtering software topass government censorship.

The Iranian government has long imposed strict controls on internet access, blocking thousands of websites and most social media platforms. The internet connection speed is notoriously slow, and the service is often disrupted during protests. While the Information and Communications Technology Minister, Issa Zarepour, claims that the decision to raise internet rates is not yet finalized and contingent on improving service quality, users suspect that the government’s actions and restrictions are responsible for the slow traffic.

President Ebrahim Raeisi vowed to provide free internet to low-income groups when he assumed office in 2021. However, internet access has become increasingly restricted, and prices have gone up under Raeisi’s hardline government. The regime has intensified censorship efforts, blocking numerous foreign and domestic websites, including reputable news outlets and social media platforms. The clampdown escalated following the “Women, Life, Freedom” movement last year.

The Iranian government’s internet freedom record is dismal, with Iran being rated as the worst country in the Middle East for internet freedom in 2023 Freedom House. Authorities have responded harshly to nationwide protests, with internet shutdowns and popular messaging apps being filtered even after the demonstrations subsided.

Legislators suspect a connection between those lobbying for internet censorship and those profiting from tools that circumvent such censorship, like VPNs. Lawmaker Jalal Rashidi Kouchi estimates that VPN providers in Iran generate an annual revenue of $800 million to $1 billion. In addition to the cost of VPNs, users are also burdened with increased data usage as VPNs consume a significant amount of data.

With internet providers now seeking a rate increase, consumers in Iran will be faced with yet another expense for what has been described as “the most expensive low-quality service in Iran.” The combination of internet censorship and rising costs leaves Iranian citizens deprived of free access to information.