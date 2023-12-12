Iranians Express Solidarity Through Dance, Defying Authorities’ Crackdown

In a display of solidarity and defiance, Iranians have taken to social media to post dance videos in support of a man who is being prosecuted for singing and dancing in the street. Sadegh Bagheri, a fishmonger in his late sixties, gained popularity on Instagram after videos of his folk songs and dances in the city of Rasht went viral.

However, authorities recently detained Bagheri and several other Instagram influencers for posting his videos. Their accounts were taken over the authorities who removed all content and labeled the activity as “criminal.” This crackdown prompted an immediate response from social media users who flooded platforms with videos of people dancing in parks and streets to the same tune, expressing their solidarity with Bagheri.

Dancing is considered taboo religious fundamentalists in Iran and falls under the category of unacceptable behavior. The fundamentalist religious establishment, which maintains close ties with political hardliners, also discourages lively pop music associated with dancing. Authorities justified their actions claiming that the dissemination of Bagheri’s videos violated public morals and norms.

Critics have pointed out the authorities’ double standards, as they failed to take similar legal actions against officials involved in same-sex scandals or celebrities whose lifestyles clash with the establishment’s proclaimed morality. By targeting individuals like the “happy old man” for dancing, authorities are asserting their control over societal morality.

The boundaries of acceptable music in the Islamic Republic are unclear, with the religious establishment often dictating rules in their respective territories. While Iran has a national orchestra and concerts held throughout the country, the state broadcaster has never shown musical instruments or orchestras in action due to objections from religious leaders.

The crackdown on Bagheri’s singing and dancing is believed to have been prompted the Friday imam of Rasht. Critics argue that this incident, along with other recent cases of suppression, highlights the fact that power in the country is concentrated amongst like-minded officials. They argue that a “single entity” is responsible for the arrest of Bagheri, the Mashhad subway scandal, and the perceived decline in freedoms.

In a country where authorities seek to control various aspects of people’s lives, Iranians are using dance as a means of resistance and unity, sending a powerful message that they will decide when and how to express themselves.