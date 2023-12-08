Iranian Authorities Crack Down on Social Media Users

Iranian authorities have recently taken action against social media users for posting videos of people dancing and having fun. In one incident, an Instagram page belonging to a pensioner in Rasht was taken down after a video of him dancing on the street went viral. The police deleted all of the posts on his page and cited “criminal content” as the reason for the page’s blockage.

The crackdown extended beyond a single pensioner’s Instagram page. Deputy Police Chief Hossein Hosseinpour of Gilan province reported that 12 Instagram page managers were arrested for the “publication of images of dancing on public roads and in the Rasht market.” These images were widely shared on social media platforms and satellite networks before being removed from nine different accounts.

This is not an isolated incident. The Iranian authorities have a history of targeting social media users for sharing content that includes dancing and expressions of joy. These actions are seen as an attempt to suppress any behavior that deviates from the Islamic Republic’s conservative social norms.

While the reasons behind this crackdown are not explicitly stated, it aligns with Iran’s broader efforts to control the information flow and maintain social order. The government has imposed strict regulations on social media platforms in recent years, including shutting down access to various platforms during periods of social unrest.

These actions the Iranian authorities raise concerns about freedom of expression and the ability of citizens to express themselves online. As social media continues to play a significant role in connecting people and sharing information globally, it is crucial to address these issues and uphold the principles of free speech and open dialogue.