Renowned Iranian Film Director Dariush Mehrjui and Wife Found Stabbed to Death in Their Home

Iranian film director Dariush Mehrjui and his wife, Vahideh Mohammadifar, were tragically found stabbed to death in their home an unknown assailant, according to Iranian state media. The couple was discovered with knife wounds to their necks Mehrjui’s daughter, Mona Mehrjui, who had visited her father’s home in a suburb of Tehran on Saturday night.

Hossein Fazeli, a judiciary official, confirmed the incident and stated that investigations are ongoing. No motive has been speculated upon at this time. However, it was reported that Mohammadifar had recently expressed concerns about a knife threat on social media.

Mehrjui, 83, was an influential figure in the Iranian film industry and was known as one of the cofounders of Iran’s film new wave in the 1970s, which focused primarily on realism. Throughout his career, he received numerous awards, including a Silver Hugo from the Chicago International Film Festival in 1998 and a Golden Seashell at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in 1993.

Prior to his success in Iran, Mehrjui studied in the cinema program at the University of California, Los Angeles in the early 1960s. His contributions to Iranian cinema have left a lasting impact on the industry and he will be greatly missed.

