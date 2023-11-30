New Wave of Internet Restrictions in Iran and its Impact on Women Entrepreneurs

In the bustling southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, Rabia owns a well-known makeup salon that has gained recognition for its expertise in Indian henna and facial makeup. Like many other entrepreneurs, Rabia used Instagram as a platform to showcase her portfolio and attract new clients. However, her livelihood took a severe hit this year when she lost access to her Instagram page due to new internet restrictions imposed the local authorities.

The authorities began sending Rabia numerous text messages since September, warning that her salon’s Instagram page would be banned if it continued to show photos of women without the mandatory headscarf. Despite complying with their demands, Rabia’s page was ultimately taken away, leaving her and many other entrepreneurs questioning how to attract customers without being able to showcase their makeup and hairstyles.

This crackdown on social media activity is not limited to entrepreneurs. Women across Iran have faced increasing scrutiny and restrictions on their online activities. Since last year’s protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who was arrested for allegedly wearing a headscarf improperly, more and more women have appeared in public without a head covering. This has triggered a response from the authorities, with prominent public figures seeing their social media accounts blocked and even being detained.

The targeting of women with large social media followings serves as a warning to others, with the authorities attempting to prevent women from “promoting non-hijab” through their online presence. Even women with relatively modest followings, like Roya, a dance instructor in the central city of Isfahan, have faced consequences for their online activities. Roya was summoned security police, accused of publishing illegal content, and ordered to close her Instagram page and pay a fine.

These internet restrictions not only infringe upon freedom of expression but also have a significant impact on women entrepreneurs like Rabia. Without the ability to showcase their work and reach potential clients through platforms like Instagram, these women are left in a difficult position. It is crucial to recognize the importance of the online presence for female entrepreneurs and the barriers imposed on them as a result of these internet restrictions.

FAQ

1. What are the new internet restrictions imposed in Iran?

The new internet restrictions in Iran involve stricter control and monitoring of online activities, particularly those of women. These restrictions include the blocking of social media accounts that violate Islamic principles, such as posting images without the mandatory headscarf.

2. How are female entrepreneurs affected these restrictions?

Female entrepreneurs, like Rabia, are significantly impacted these restrictions as they rely on social media platforms like Instagram to showcase their work and attract clients. The inability to showcase makeup and hairstyles without violating the restrictions limits their ability to reach potential customers.

3. Are there any consequences for individuals who violate these restrictions?

Yes, there are consequences for individuals who violate these restrictions. They can face penalties such as fines, imprisonment, or having their social media accounts blocked. Even individuals with relatively small followings have been targeted the authorities.

4. What is the significance of women appearing in public without a head covering?

Women appearing in public without a head covering have sparked controversy and an increased response from the authorities. This act challenges societal norms and regulations enforced the Iranian government regarding female attire.

Sources:

– [IranWire](https://iranwire.com/en/)