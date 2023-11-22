Iranian Actress Sentenced for Social Media Content Amidst Government Crackdowns

In a recent development, Iranian actress Hanieh Tavassoli has been sentenced to six months in prison for sharing content on social media that allegedly contained false information designed to disrupt public sentiment. However, her sentence has been suspended for three years, according to her lawyer.

Tavassoli was arrested at her residence in September due to the content she shared on her social media accounts, including a tribute to Mahsa Amini, who tragically died in police custody. This incident coincided with nationwide protests marking the one-year anniversary of Amini’s death.

Expressing her views on Instagram prior to her arrest, Tavassoli highlighted what she perceived as a declining religious authority and clerical influence in Iran. She emphasized the need for Iranian cinema to align itself with the rebellious and courageous spirit of today’s youth and society.

Tavassoli’s case is just one example among a growing list of celebrities, athletes, and public figures facing arrests and penalties for their anti-regime expressions online. These consequences have included job losses, travel bans, and frozen bank accounts, creating a chilling effect on free speech in Iran.

Since the tragic death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022, anti-regime demonstrations have seen a widespread rejection of the mandatory hijab, the Islamic head covering. This symbolic protest signifies a collective rejection of the entrenched power of the clerical establishment since the 1979 revolution.

