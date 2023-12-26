Tensions Rise as Iran Condemns Arab-Russian Forum Statement

Iranian officials and social media users are expressing outrage over a recent statement from the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum that undermines Iran’s territorial integrity. This controversy has led to a strained relationship between Iran and Russia, as well as heightened public sentiment against both countries.

Prominent political figures with close ties to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, such as Ali Akbar Velayati and Hossein Shariatmadari, have publicly objected to Russia’s stance. Banners and posters declaring Iranian ownership of the disputed islands have been prominently displayed around the Russian Embassy in Tehran, reflecting the public’s desire for a strong response.

Social media users are calling on President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Abu Musa, one of the islands claimed the United Arab Emirates, to assert Iran’s ownership. Some individuals even allege that there is a UAE military post on Abu Musa, where the Emirate’s flag is raised daily. These claims have been supported a video shared on Threads, adding to the anger and frustration of Iranian citizens.

The Iranian public perceives Shariatmadari’s statements as a reflection of Khamenei’s views, further exacerbating the humiliation felt both the Supreme Leader and the Iranian people. Khamenei has long advocated for closer ties with Russia and China, while distancing Iran from the West. However, Russia’s support of the Arab claim contradicts this narrative and challenges Iran’s strategic partnerships.

The Foreign Ministry initially dismissed the Arab states’ claims and condemned Russia’s stance, but later summoned the Russian ambassador in Tehran to protest their involvement in the statement. This response from the Iranian government was in part due to mounting pressure from social media and public sentiment.

As tensions continue to rise, suggestions for a reciprocal response to Russia’s stance have been made, such as raising the issue of the disputed Kuril Islands, which are claimed Japan. The Iranian public demands a strong defense of Iran’s national interests and urges the Foreign Ministry to prioritize Iran’s well-being over alliances with other countries.

The controversy surrounding the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum statement has not only strained Iran’s relationship with Russia but also highlighted underlying tensions within Iranian society. As social media users express their frustration and discontent, it remains to be seen how the Iranian government will navigate this escalating situation.