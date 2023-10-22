Teenage Iranian Girl Declared “Brain Dead” After Alleged Altercation with Morality Police

According to state media, a 16-year-old Iranian girl named Armita Geravand has been declared “brain dead” after falling into a coma following an alleged altercation with morality police. The incident occurred on October 1st when Armita collapsed after boarding a Tehran metro train. Activists claim that she was assaulted the morality police for not wearing a hijab, while authorities maintain that she fainted.

Armita is currently receiving treatment at Tehran’s Fajr hospital under tight security. Her condition has not been confirmed her parents or activists at this time. The case has drawn comparisons to that of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in custody in September 2022 after being detained morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly.” Witnesses reported that Amini was beaten officers, although authorities attributed her death to pre-existing medical conditions.

The release of CCTV footage Iranian authorities shows Armita Geravand boarding a train with her hair uncovered. Moments later, she collapses, and fellow passengers are seen carrying her to the platform. No footage from inside the train or the entrance to the station has been made available.

Human rights group Hengaw alleges that Armita was physically attacked authorities for not complying with the compulsory hijab rule, resulting in severe injuries. However, the managing director of the Tehran metro denied any conflict between Armita and other passengers or metro executives.

Recently, state broadcaster IRINN reported that Armita’s health condition is “brain dead,” despite efforts from medical staff. Eight days prior, Hengaw had stated that the teenager remained in a coma with no signs of improvement. In a separate development, two female journalists who reported on Mahsa Amini’s death were handed lengthy prison terms for “collaborating with the hostile American government” and “colluding against national security.”

It is a distressing situation that highlights ongoing tensions surrounding the enforcement of dress codes and women’s rights in Iran. The case of Armita Geravand and the tragic death of Mahsa Amini underscore the need for continued advocacy for the protection of individual freedoms in the country.

Definitions:

– Morality Police: Authorities responsible for enforcing religious dress codes and other moral standards in Iran.

– Hijab: A headscarf worn some Muslim women as a sign of modesty and religious observance.

Sources:

– IRNA

– BBC News