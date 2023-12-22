Family of Mahsa Amini, Nobel Prize winner, prohibited from traveling to France to collect award

The family of Mahsa Amini, whose tragic death in 2022 sparked widespread protests in Iran, has been denied the opportunity to travel to France to receive a prestigious human rights award in her honor. According to reports, Amini’s father, mother, and brother were prevented from boarding a flight at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport and had their passports confiscated. The reason for the travel ban was not provided to the family.

In an interview, Amini’s father expressed his frustration with the lack of explanation for the ban. The family had informed the authorities of their travel plans well in advance but only learned of the ban upon arrival at the airport. Meanwhile, their lawyer was allowed to travel to France to collect the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

The use of travel bans to silence activists is not uncommon in Iran. Preventing individuals from leaving the country can limit their exposure to international media and hinder their efforts to advocate for change. By imposing this ban on Amini’s family, Iranian authorities are attempting to suppress the voices that could shed light on the brutality of the Morality Police, which led to her death.

Amini’s tragic case became a symbol of a larger movement for reform in Iran. The protests following her death were not solely about the enforcement of the hijab but represented a demand for significant changes across the country. Iranians continue to face numerous violations of their rights, including restrictions on free speech, press freedom, LGBTQ rights, and public expressions of identity and culture.

Despite the crackdowns, Mahsa Amini’s name has become synonymous with the human rights movement in Iran. Her story and the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” continue to resonate, inspiring activists to carry on the fight for justice and reform in the country.