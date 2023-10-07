Several Iran-backed militias across the Middle East have issued statements in support of Hamas and the recent conflict with Israel. Lebanese Hizbullah (LH) congratulated the Palestinian resistance for their large-scale operation, affirming that the rifle of resistance is the only option in confronting aggression and occupation. LH called for support from the Arab and Islamic world, urging them to unite in backing the Palestinian people and resistance movements.

Similarly, the Iran-backed Hizbullah Brigades in Iraq commended the Palestinian people for changing the face of the military equation against the Zionist-American axis. They emphasized the bravery of the Palestinian fighters in throwing off the yoke of the occupation, showcasing the necessity of continuing the resistance approach.

Additionally, Ashab Al-Kahf, an Iran-backed militia in Iraq, praised the Palestinian factions for their strikes and capture of Israeli soldiers. They promised vengeance as large as the dreams of a free Palestine and expressed their determination to eradicate the tumor of the Americans and the entity of Israel.

The International Resistance Faction, also backed Iran, highlighted the fruits of the efforts of Hajj Qassim and Abu Mahdi, acknowledging that what is happening in Palestine today is a result of their dedication. They proclaimed that now is the time for harvest.

These statements indicate the broad support for Hamas and the Palestinian cause among Iran-backed militias in the region. They emphasize the necessity of resistance against aggression and occupation, reaffirm the unity of the Arab and Islamic world in standing with the Palestinian people, and highlight the changing military equation against Israel and its American allies.

Definitions:

1. Hizbullah Brigades: An Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq.

2. Ashab Al-Kahf: An Iran-backed militia in Iraq.

3. International Resistance Faction: A faction supported Iran.

