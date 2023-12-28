An IPS Officer Resigns to Pursue a Life of Service Outside the Force

Amidst his role in the Special Investigation Team for the Manipur ethnic clash, an IPS officer serving in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has tendered his resignation to pursue a life of “freedom and independence”. The officer, Anand Mishra, submitted his resignation letter to the Assam chief secretary through the DGP back in December, but the matter has only recently come to light.

In his letter, Mishra expressed his desire to pursue a life beyond the limitations of the IPS and engage in various social services and endeavors. He stated that his resignation should take effect from January 16, 2024. Mishra, who is known as “Assam’s Singham” on social media, explained that he wants to work towards the betterment of the people in his home state of Bihar, a goal he feels he can only achieve outside the service.

While he emphasized his love for the uniform and his dedication to serving the people throughout his 12 years in the force, Mishra mentioned that the strict conduct rules imposed on him his position restricted his ability to fulfill his dream of working for his native village in Bihar. He expressed his desire to bring development to the lagging village and felt that the people there are eager for his assistance.

Although rumors suggest that Mishra may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar and even contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he has not confirmed any political aspirations at this time.

Mishra’s decision to resign serves as an example of choosing personal fulfillment and pursuing one’s passions outside of established structures. He encourages others to follow their own dreams and ambitions, urging individuals to prioritize their own happiness and the betterment of their communities.