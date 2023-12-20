IPL Auctions 2024: Unexpected Bids Create Buzz Among Fans

In the ongoing IPL auctions 2024 in Dubai, the bidding war among teams has reached exciting levels, with some surprising numbers being thrown around. The most shocking development came when Australian skipper Pat Cummins was snatched up the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a staggering ₹20.5 crore, making him the most expensive player in IPL history.

While this news was met with awe and praise some, social media platforms were flooded with mixed reactions. One user expressed disbelief at the team’s decision to acquire Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for just ₹1.5 crore, while spending a fortune on Cummins. The user questioned the logic behind such a move, suggesting that there seemed to be a total suspension of rationality in this auction.

Another user speculated that the Sunrisers Hyderabad might have had something up their sleeve securing Hasaranga at a low value. This allowed them to bid higher for Cummins, taking everyone surprise. The user hinted that the team’s unexpected strategy may have been influenced their acquisition of Hasaranga, forcing them to go all out for Cummins. Similarly, another user highlighted the massive trading activity the Royal Challengers Bangalore, stating that their bids go as high as 20.25 crores, indicating their surprising interest in acquiring players like Cameron Green.

Fans on various platforms also questioned the team combinations and expressed doubts about the hefty investment in Cummins. It remains to be seen how these high-profile purchases will pan out for the teams involved. As the IPL auction 2024 continues, fans eagerly await more surprises and strategic moves from their favorite franchises.