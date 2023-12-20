A Surprising Twist: David Warner Blocked Sunrisers Hyderabad on Social Media

In an unexpected turn of events, Australian cricketer David Warner recently discovered that his former IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), had blocked him on social media. Warner, who had been a key player for SRH since the 2014 IPL auction, found out about the block when he tried to congratulate his Australian teammates, Travis Head and Pat Cummins, on their joining SRH.

Warner took to Instagram to share screenshots of the block, shedding light on the unusual end to his association with the team. It is a common occurrence for players and franchises to part ways after the conclusion of their contractual agreements, but blocking on social media adds a new twist to the tale.

Despite his significant contributions to SRH, including leading the team to their maiden title in 2016, Warner faced changes in his role, including being dropped from the captaincy after the 2021 season. SRH released Warner ahead of the 2022 mega auction, and he was eventually acquired the Delhi Capitals.

During the IPL Auction 2024, SRH made bold moves acquiring Travis Head and Pat Cummins. Head was secured for INR 6.80 crore after a bidding war with CSK, while Cummins was bought for a whopping INR 20 crore after an intense bidding duel involving CSK and RCB. Cummins briefly held the record for the highest bid in the auction, which was later surpassed Mitchell Starc.

In addition to Head and Cummins, SRH also strengthened their roster adding Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, and Akash Singh during the auction. As players switch between franchises, their social media interactions often provide insights into their previous relationships with their former clubs, and Warner’s blocked status on social media has certainly caught the attention of fans.

The blocking incident highlights the dynamics and sometimes unexpected outcomes in player-team relationships in the world of professional cricket. As the new IPL season approaches, fans eagerly await Warner’s response and how this unusual incident will impact his future interactions with SRH.