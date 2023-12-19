David Warner Excluded from Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Social Media amid Tensions

Following his removal as captain and subsequent benching Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2021 season, Australian opener David Warner has found himself blocked the franchise on social media. Warner’s attempt to congratulate his compatriot Travis Head on Instagram for his move to Sunrisers Hyderabad was met with a blocking notification. The strained relationship between Warner and the IPL franchise has been evident since his demotion, leading him to join Delhi Capitals in 2022 before being retained for the IPL 2024 auction.

Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad has made significant purchases during the ongoing auction. They secured ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 skipper, Pat Cummins, for a staggering ₹20.50 crore, which briefly held the record as the highest fee until Kolkata Knight Riders acquired Mitchell Starc for ₹24.75 crore. The base price for all three Australian players, including Warner, had been set at ₹2 crore.

With a total of 38 players sold in the auction so far, including 15 from overseas, franchises have spent a total of ₹178.6 crore on player acquisitions. The substantial price tags on the Australian players have sparked discussions and reactions on social media, with netizens poking fun at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

As the Indian Premier League 2024 action continues in Dubai, the acquisition of Starc Kolkata Knight Riders for the highest price in the auction at ₹24.75 crore has made headlines. The Sunrisers Hyderabad’s purchase of Cummins for ₹20.5 crore and Head for ₹6.8 crore also attracted attention in the cricketing community.

The tensions between Warner and Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighted his exclusion from the team’s social media, reveal the lingering effects of his demotion. As the IPL 2024 progresses, fans and cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the matches and the performances of the high-priced Australian players.