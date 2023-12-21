Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran Makes Historic Purchase at IPL Auction 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made waves at the IPL auction 2024 with their record-breaking purchase of Australian cricketer Pat Cummins. The CEO and co-owner of SRH, Kavya Maran, dashed expectations with her successful bid of Rs. 20.5 crore for the star player.

Kavya Maran, daughter of media mogul Kalanithi Maran, has been making headlines with her prominent role at the IPL auction. As the CEO of SRH since 2018, she has steered the team to great success, including a memorable campaign in 2018 under the leadership of Kane Williamson. During the 2020 season, Maran led the team to the playoffs, only to be eliminated the Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier.

The IPL auction 2024 has been a hot topic of conversation amongst cricket enthusiasts, and the ongoing event in Dubai has not disappointed. With a total of 333 players going under the hammer, SRH entered the auction with the second-largest purse after the Gujarat Titans. The team has been strategic in their purchases, securing talented players such as Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, and now, the esteemed Pat Cummins.

Kavya Maran’s presence at the IPL auction has drawn attention not only for her successful bids but also for her influential role within the cricketing world. As the successor of her mother, Kaveri Maran, a board member at the Sun TV network, Kavya Maran showcases her business acumen and leadership qualities.

The IPL auction 2024 has showcased the immense talent pool in Indian and international cricket, with 214 Indian players and 119 overseas draft picks up for grabs. SRH’s strategic purchases indicate their determination to build a strong and competitive team for the upcoming season.

As the IPL auction continues to unfold, fans eagerly await the unveiling of further signings and the ultimate composition of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for IPL 2024. With Kavya Maran at the helm, there is no doubt that SRH will continue to make headlines and compete at the highest level in the world of cricket.