Delhi Capitals Approached Mumbai Indians for Rohit Sharma Trade Ahead of IPL 2024

Summary:

Delhi Capitals have made a move to acquire the services of Rohit Sharma from Mumbai Indians, as reports suggest. The Capitals are seeking a senior player to lead their side in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, following the unfortunate car accident of their regular captain Rishabh Pant. Despite Mumbai Indians rejecting the offer, Pant will have to take on the responsibility of leading the squad.

Mumbai Indians’ Captaincy Change:

The announcement of Hardik Pandya taking over as the captain of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season has resulted in a significant loss of followers for the team. Reactions from fans flooded in, highlighting their support for Rohit Sharma and expressing their belief that there is no Mumbai Indian team without him. Under Rohit’s leadership, Mumbai Indians reached five IPL finals, winning all of them.

Rohit Sharma’s IPL Journey:

Rohit Sharma’s IPL career began in 2008 with the Deccan Chargers, where he played a crucial role in leading his former franchise to the title in 2009. He continued to be a consistent performer, amassing 404 runs in 13 matches in 2008, 362 runs in 16 matches in 2009, and 404 runs in 16 matches in 2010. Since joining the Mumbai Indians in 2011, Rohit has become an essential part of the team. He took over as captain in 2013 and has since become the most successful captain in IPL history, winning five championships. With a total of 6,211 runs in 243 matches, including a highest score of 109 not out, Rohit Sharma has proven his worth as a valuable batsman. He has also contributed with 15 wickets, boasting a best bowling figure of 4/6 in 2009.