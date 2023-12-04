New WhatsApp Update Allows iOS Users to Share High-Quality Photos and Videos

Have you ever been disappointed the quality of photos and videos shared with you on WhatsApp? If you’re an iOS user, you may have encountered this issue, despite the impressive camera capabilities of iPhones. But worry no more, as WhatsApp has finally found a solution.

WhatsApp has recently released a stable iOS update (build number 23.24.73) that enables users to easily share original quality photos and videos without any compression or loss of quality. This means that the images and videos you share will now be seen recipients exactly as they were intended, in their full original quality.

To enjoy this new feature, simply update your WhatsApp application to version 23.24.73. Once installed, you can start sharing photos and videos in their original quality accessing the Documents option in the share sheet and selecting Choose Photo or Video. This update is currently available for iOS users, with Android users still waiting for their turn.

While this update brings a significant improvement in photo and video sharing, it’s important to note that sharing high-quality files will require more data from your monthly plan. This is particularly true for video files, which can be quite large depending on their length. However, if preserving the exact quality of your media is important to you, the additional data usage will be worth it.

WhatsApp has been conducting tests for this feature on Android devices since September, but there is no specific date for when the stable version will be released for Android users. Nonetheless, the company has been consistently addressing the needs of its users, having previously introduced the option to send high-definition (HD) photos. This new update takes it a step further allowing users to share photos and videos in their original, uncompressed quality.

In conclusion, iOS users can now share high-quality photos and videos on WhatsApp without worrying about compression or loss of quality. Update your app now and impress your friends with stunning visual content!

FAQ

1. What is the new WhatsApp update for iOS?

The new WhatsApp update (build number 23.24.73) for iOS allows users to share original quality photos and videos without any compression or loss of quality.

2. How do I access the new feature?

To access the new feature, update your WhatsApp application to version 23.24.73. Once installed, select the Documents option in the share sheet and choose the desired photo or video.

3. Will sharing high-quality media consume more data?

Yes, sharing high-quality photos and videos will consume more data from your monthly plan. Video files, in particular, can be quite large, so it’s important to consider your data usage when sharing media.

4. When will Android users receive this update?

WhatsApp has been testing the feature for Android users since September, but there is no specific date for the stable release on Android. Android users will have to wait a little longer for this feature to become available.