New WhatsApp Feature: Link Your Email Address to Access Your Account

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app owned Meta, is introducing a new feature for iOS users that allows them to link their email address to their accounts. This update provides an additional method for accessing accounts, especially for those who have trouble receiving the usual 6-digit code via SMS.

To use this feature, simply go to WhatsApp Settings and navigate to Account. While email association is now an option, it’s important to note that creating an account and logging in still require a phone number.

This latest update, version 23.24.70, was recently released for iOS users. The official changelog doesn’t provide much detail on new features but does mention bug fixes. Unfortunately, the specifics of the bug that was addressed remain unknown.

If you haven’t received this feature yet, don’t worry. It may take a few weeks for it to roll out to all accounts. To stay informed, check for WhatsApp updates on the App Store or TestFlight app.

In addition to the email association feature, some users may notice a redesigned interface with a new green color. This change was introduced in the WhatsApp for iOS 23.21.72 update. Keep an eye out for these visual updates after installing the latest update.

The ability to link an email address to your WhatsApp account provides users with an alternative login method, particularly useful when SMS codes pose challenges. By offering multiple ways to access accounts, WhatsApp ensures accessibility for all users.

FAQ

1. Can I create a WhatsApp account without a phone number?

No, creating a WhatsApp account still requires a phone number. The new email association feature provides an alternative method for accessing your account but does not replace the need for a phone number.

2. When will the new email association feature be available for all WhatsApp users?

The feature may be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks. Keep an eye out for WhatsApp updates on the App Store or TestFlight app to stay informed about when it becomes available for your account.

3. What is the purpose of the redesigned interface and color update?

The redesigned interface and new green color are visual updates introduced in the latest WhatsApp for iOS update (version 23.21.72). These changes aim to enhance the user experience and give the app a fresh look.