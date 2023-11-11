New iPhone SE 4 to Feature Refreshed Design and Increased Display Size

According to recently obtained information, the upcoming iPhone SE 4 will bring significant changes to Apple’s budget-oriented line of iPhones. Unlike its predecessors, the fourth-generation iPhone SE will showcase a modern design and a larger display, resembling the base model iPhone 14.

The latest details suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will utilize a modified version of the iPhone 14 chassis, featuring a flat design. The dimensions of the iPhone SE 4 perfectly align with those of the base model iPhone 14. Notably, the new iPhone SE will abandon the traditional Touch ID home button in favor of an all-screen design, leveraging Face ID for biometric identification.

To provide a size comparison, let’s take a look at the dimensions and weight of the iPhone 14 and the previous iPhone SE:

iPhone 14 dimensions and weight:

– Length: 146.7 mm

– Width: 71.5 mm

– Thickness: 7.80 mm

– Weight: 172 g

iPhone SE 3 dimensions and weight:

– Length: 138.4 mm

– Width: 67.3 mm

– Thickness: 7.3 mm

– Weight: 144 g

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to weigh approximately 165 grams, making it lighter than the iPhone 14 6 grams. The reduction in weight can be attributed to the single-camera setup planned for the device. Apple’s decision to stick with a single camera aligns with previous iPhone SE models and is supported internal evidence indicating it as a key differentiator from the iPhone 14.

Aside from these changes, no significant factors are anticipated to affect the iPhone SE 4’s weight. The fourth-generation model will likely utilize the same materials as the iPhone 14, including 6013 T6 aluminum and a glass backplate. Prototype versions of the iPhone SE 4 have been observed in a black color variant, similar to the Midnight color available for the iPhone 14, hinting at one of the color options coming with the new iPhone SE.

The iPhone SE 4 will feature two notable additions that set it apart from previous iPhone models – a multi-purpose Action button and a USB-C port. The Action button, initially introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro, replaces the mute switch and is expected to become a standard feature across the iPhone 16 range. It is likely to be included in the iPhone SE 4 as well. However, there are no indications of the new capacitive Capture button, which is expected to remain exclusive to the iPhone 16 lineup.

Please note that the information presented here is based on pre-production details and may be subject to change during the final mass production phase. To learn more about what to expect from the iPhone SE 4, refer to our comprehensive guide.

