iPhone Users Experience Unusual Shutdown Issue After Software Update

Many iPhone users are reporting an odd issue where their devices suddenly shut down for several hours overnight after a software update. The problem seems to be affecting various iPhone models and is not limited to the new phones. Users have noticed this occurrence after charging their iPhones overnight.

One user discovered the problem after noticing that their Face ID wouldn’t work without entering their passcode first due to a restart. After seeing a post on Reddit about someone’s phone shutting off for hours, they checked their battery level history in the Settings app and found a similar blip. Other users on the platform reported the same experience.

The concern among affected users is the possibility of missing emergency calls or waking up late due to missed alarms. However, it’s uncertain whether the iPhones actually powered off completely for several hours and then turned back on. Apple has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the issue.

To check if your iPhone has experienced a similar shutdown issue, you can view the battery level chart in the Settings app under “Battery” and then “Last 24 Hours.”

While iOS 17.1 resolved some issues, including image retention and location permissions, the shutdown problem still persists on the upcoming software update.

This unusual shutdown issue has puzzled iPhone users, and there is no official explanation or solution at the moment. It remains to be seen whether Apple will address this problem in future updates or provide users with guidance on how to prevent such unexpected shutdowns.

Sources:

– Reddit post from a user experiencing the shutdown issue

– Personal experience of the article author on an iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 17.0.3