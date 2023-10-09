WhatsApp Introduces Channel Creation Feature for iOS Users

WhatsApp has recently introduced a new update that allows iOS users to create channels on the platform. This feature enables users to connect with and engage their fans, similar to other social media platforms. By creating a channel, WhatsApp users can share important information and updates with their subscribers.

Those who use WhatsApp can now search and follow news channels, Bollywood celebrities, and YouTubers. This new feature provides content creators the opportunity to share valuable information with their subscribers through WhatsApp channels.

To create a WhatsApp channel, users simply need to open the app, tap on the “Updates” tab, and locate the “Channels” option beneath the “Status” section. Tapping on the “+” icon allows users to create their channel following the instructions provided on the screen.

This update is currently available for iOS users with WhatsApp version 23.20.76. The channel creation feature is gradually being rolled out the company.

WhatsApp continues to enhance its features, offering users more ways to connect and engage with their audience. Stay tuned for more updates and enjoy the benefits of the new channel creation feature.

Sources: Wabetainfo