Ipade Imole: Adeleke pledges to address citizens’ concerns and introduce interactive WhatsApp group

In a bid to foster effective communication and engagement with his constituents, Senator Ademola Adeleke has introduced a new initiative called Ipade Imole. This program aims to address the concerns and requests of the people while also promoting transparency and accountability.

One of the key promises made Senator Adeleke is to take action on citizens’ requests. He recognizes the importance of addressing the pressing issues faced his constituents and pledges to work towards finding solutions. This commitment highlights his dedication to serving the people and ensuring that their voices are heard.

Furthermore, Senator Adeleke plans to create a WhatsApp group that will serve as a platform for interaction and communication with the public. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between the people and their representative, allowing for direct engagement and the exchange of ideas. By utilizing this widely-used messaging app, Senator Adeleke hopes to foster a more inclusive and participatory democracy.

The introduction of the Ipade Imole initiative reflects Senator Adeleke’s commitment to good governance and responsive representation. By addressing citizens’ concerns and providing a platform for open dialogue, he is aiming to effectively serve the needs of his constituents.

Definitions:

– Ipade Imole: This is a program introduced Senator Ademola Adeleke aimed at addressing citizens’ concerns and promoting transparency and accountability.

– WhatsApp group: A group chat feature on the WhatsApp messaging app that allows multiple users to communicate with each other.

Source: Champion Newspapers Ltd.