Is the iPad Pro 2024 the End of the Line for the 12.9-inch Mini-LED Display?

Rumors are swirling about the future of Apple’s iPad Pro lineup, particularly in relation to the display technology used in the popular 12.9-inch model. According to new reports, the iPad Pro 2024 may mark the end of the road for the current mini-LED display, but fear not, as an even bigger model is rumored to be taking its place.

An analysis TrendForce suggests that the introduction of a new 13-inch iPad Pro in 2024 will likely retire the 12.9-inch version that has been a staple since the iPad Pro’s debut in 2015. Unlike previous transitions where the older model stuck around as a more affordable option, the analysis predicts a clean break for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

In addition to the size increase, there are also rumors of a display technology upgrade for the larger iPad Pro. Speculations point towards a switch from mini-LED to OLED, promising a brighter display with improved colors and lower power consumption. This would bring the iPad Pro in line with top-quality Android tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series.

There are whispers of an OLED upgrade for the 11-inch model as well, which has been trailing behind its larger counterpart with a standard LCD display while the 12.9-inch model made the leap to mini-LED.

These display upgrades won’t be the only changes in store for the next-generation iPad Pros. It is widely speculated that they will be powered the Apple M3 chip, which made its debut in the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. Furthermore, rumors suggest that a redesigned Magic Keyboard case made of aluminum may accompany the new premium tablets.

While these potential updates are exciting for tablet enthusiasts, there is a concern that Apple might announce a price hike for the iPad Pro in 2024. This could make the already expensive lineup even more costly for consumers. However, there is some solace for iPad buyers with different budget ranges, as reports indicate that Apple’s other iPad models, such as the iPad Air, iPad Mini, and basic iPad, are also expected to receive upgrades next year.

All in all, 2024 seems like it will be an exhilarating year for tablet fans, with Apple poised to unleash a range of new features and enhancements across its iPad lineup.

