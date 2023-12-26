Title: Celebrity Spotting Takes Iowa By Storm

Summary: Iowa experienced a surge of celebrity sightings this year, attracting large crowds and creating memorable moments. From surprise grocery store appearances to controversial performances, here are some of the most notable encounters with famous personalities in the Hawkeye state.

5. David Letterman Brings Laughter to Grimes

Late-night talk show icon David Letterman made a surprise visit to the Grimes Hy-Vee during a promotional trip for the Hy-Vee IndyCar race. Letterman interacted with shoppers, filmed a skit with supermarket employees, and even showcased his humor using a pair of tongs to eat soup. As a co-owner of the No. 45 race car that participated in the IndyCar race, Letterman’s presence added excitement to the event.

4. Jason Aldean Confronts Controversy at the State Fair

Country star Jason Aldean faced criticism due to his hit single “Try That In A Small Town,” which featured references that offended some viewers. During his performance at the Iowa State Fair, Aldean addressed the controversy and defended his song, stating, “You can’t do anything these days without offending somebody.” His powerful performance marked the conclusion of the fair’s grandstand shows.

3. Comedy Star Matt Rife Connects with Iowa’s Hottest Mom Crush

Iowa-based mom Christina Reeder gained viral fame after comedian Matt Rife complimented her during a show at the Funny Bone comedy club. Their interaction continued to captivate online audiences when they met again in Ames months later. Reeder, now an Instagram sensation, used her platform to raise funds for charity and inspired a unique T-shirt. The duo also shared a special moment when Reeder gifted Rife a John Lennon vinyl.

2. “American Pickers” Duo Reunion Melts Hearts

Fans of the popular show “American Pickers” were thrilled when Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe reunited after three years apart. The childhood friends and antique experts were known for their relatable personas as they traveled the country searching for rare artifacts. Fritz’s exit from the show and subsequent health struggles had left fans concerned, but their reunion over Memorial Day weekend brought tears of joy and nostalgia.

1. Jason Momoa Reunites with High School Ex-Girlfriend

Hollywood heartthrob Jason Momoa made a homecoming visit to his hometown, Norwalk, to promote his new Meili Vodka. During his visit to Fareway and Hy-Vee, Momoa unexpectedly encountered his high school ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Aaron. Although their conversation was brief, the unexpected reunion stirred nostalgic feelings. While Aaron missed the opportunity to join other Norwalk alumni for drinks, the encounter left a lasting impression.

Iowa witnessed an extraordinary year of celebrity encounters, adding glamour and excitement to the state’s landscape. From comedy and music to antique hunting and hometown reunions, the presence of these famous figures created unforgettable moments for Iowans throughout the year.