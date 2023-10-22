Iowa Woman Who Falsely Claimed Cancer Battled Avoids Prison

An Iowa woman who falsely claimed to have cancer and posted about her “battle” on social media has avoided prison after being given a suspended sentence and probation. Madison Russo, 20, admitted to using TikTok, GoFundMe, Facebook, and LinkedIn to claim that she had pancreatic cancer, leukemia, and a large tumor on her spine. Despite never actually having these conditions, she received donations from over 400 people. As part of her sentence, she must pay $39,000 in restitution and a $1,370 fine. If she successfully completes three years of probation, she will remain free.

Russo pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in June and appeared in court, where the defense requested that her conviction be wiped from her record if she successfully completed probation. The judge denied this request, stating that her future dealings should reflect that she was involved in a “criminal scheme” and stressing the importance of serious consequences for serious crimes. The judge admonished Russo for deceiving her friends, family, community, cancer victims, charities, and strangers who donated based on her false story.

Russo explained that she created the fake cancer story as an attempt to bring her troubled family together receiving their focused attention. She admitted that her actions were wrong and expressed deep remorse for her deception. In addition to her suspended sentence, Russo was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

The fraudulent scheme began to unravel when medical professionals discovered inconsistencies in Russo’s story online. Upon subpoenaing her medical records, it was revealed that she had never been diagnosed with cancer at any local medical facility. She was arrested in January, and GoFundMe has already issued refunds to the donors. Despite the recommendation of the prosecutor, who cited Russo’s lack of criminal history, good grades, and employment as reasons against imprisonment, a representative from a pancreatic cancer foundation expressed disappointment with the prosecutor’s approach in court.

Sources:

– The Associated Press