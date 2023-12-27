Ames Woman’s TikTok Chronicles Life as a Teen Parent, Inspires Others

Olivia “Liv” Gehling, an Ames woman, gained TikTok fame sharing her experiences as a teen mom. Through her account @ourlovelynstory, Gehling documented her journey alongside her ex-boyfriend and fellow influencer, Cole Burge, raising their now 3-year-old daughter Lovelyn. With 1.4 million followers and 88 million likes, Gehling often found herself facing criticism for allegedly glorifying teen pregnancy.

However, Gehling has now turned a new page in her life as she recently turned 20 and has found success in her burgeoning photography business. Despite the challenges she faced as a high school cheerleader who discovered she was pregnant, Gehling used TikTok as a source of support and a joyful distraction from the judgment she encountered in her small town of Gilbert.

Gehling and Lovelyn grew up together as Gehling pursued her education at nearby Iowa State University. Their TikTok content, often laced with humor, captured the attention of viewers, with one video receiving nearly 2 million likes and another reaching 1.5 million likes. Going to college was not initially part of Gehling’s plan, but seeing her friends pursue higher education inspired her to give it a try. Thanks to dual-enrollment classes, Gehling is now on track to graduating early.

As the year 2024 approaches, Gehling bids farewell to her “teen mom era” and focuses on raising Lovelyn and building her businesses. She also has a message of encouragement for young women and girls who find themselves in a similar situation, reminding them that they are not alone and that they have the strength to overcome challenges.

Gehling believes that her story doesn’t end with teen pregnancy, and if she decides to expand her family in the future, it will still be a part of their ongoing journey, which they have lovingly named “Our Lovelyn Story.”

Despite the misconceptions and judgments she faced, Gehling has used her platform to inspire others and remind them that it is possible to navigate the difficulties of teen parenthood with determination and support.