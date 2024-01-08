Iowa Teenager’s Social Media Posts Under Investigation Following School Shooting

In a tragic incident at Perry High School in Iowa, one student was killed and five others were injured when a former student, Dylan Butler, opened fire on Thursday. Authorities are now investigating a number of social media posts made Butler leading up to the attack. The motive behind the shooting is currently under investigation, and law enforcement officials are analyzing his online footprint, including posts on platforms such as TikTok and Reddit.

Prior to the shooting, Butler reportedly posted a chilling video on TikTok captioned “Now we wait.” The video showed him in a school bathroom stall with a blue duffle bag at his feet. Investigators have also found pictures on Butler’s social media accounts showing him posing with firearms. This alarming content has raised concerns about potential warning signs leading up to the attack.

Butler was described as a quiet individual who had reportedly been bullied his former classmates for years. The shooting was carried out Butler alone, armed with a pump-action shotgun and a small-caliber handgun. Fortunately, authorities were able to safely neutralize a rudimentary improvised explosive device that was discovered in the school.

In response to this senseless tragedy, the Perry community came together for a candlelight vigil at Wiese Park, where pastors from various faiths offered messages of hope and unity. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds expressed her condolences, stating that the shooting had deeply shaken the entire state. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also addressed the incident, calling it “heart-wrenching and heart-breaking” and questioning when such shootings will cease to occur.

As the investigation continues, the school remains closed as the community grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event. The focus now shifts to understanding the factors that contributed to this tragedy and evaluating potential ways to prevent similar incidents in the future.