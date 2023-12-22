Donald Trump Maintains Strong Lead in Iowa Caucus Poll

A recent survey conducted NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom reveals that former President Donald Trump continues to hold a significant lead in the race for the Iowa caucuses. With just five weeks to go until this crucial event, 51 percent of likely Republican caucusgoers have chosen Trump as their top pick for president. This marks a noticeable increase from the previous Iowa October Poll, where Trump received 43 percent support. Remarkably, Trump’s lead in this poll is the largest ever recorded at this stage of the race.

While Trump enjoys a comfortable lead, a battle for second place ensues between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley. DeSantis has experienced a slight surge, gaining three percentage points since October and securing 19 percent of the support. This positions him ahead of Haley, who remains steady at 16 percent. DeSantis recently completed a comprehensive tour across all 99 counties of Iowa, in an effort to bolster his campaign.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy trails far behind in a distant fourth place, commanding only 5 percent support. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, despite not actively campaigning in Iowa, manages to secure 4 percent, surpassing former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who holds just 1 percent of support.

Interestingly, the poll also reveals that 49 percent of respondents claim to have already made up their minds, while 46 percent remain open to persuasion other candidates.

Furthermore, despite the numerous legal challenges Trump currently faces, a significant majority of likely Republican caucusgoers (73 percent) believe that he can defeat President Joe Biden in a potential rematch. This figure represents an increase from October’s poll, where 65 percent expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to win.

The survey, conducted from December 2-7, involved 502 likely Republican caucusgoers and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.