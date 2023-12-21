Crvena Zvezda Coach Not Active on Social Media, Unaware of Napier’s Comments

In a surprising revelation, head coach of Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade, Ioannis Sfairopoulos, has announced that he is not an avid user of social media platforms. While his players and fans are actively engaging online, Sfairopoulos admitted that apart from Twitter, which he uses solely for personal comments, he is not actively involved on platforms like Instagram. His confession came in response to Shabazz Napier’s recent Instagram story, in which the player urged someone to speak the truth in front of the camera.

Sfairopoulos clarified his stance in an interview with Mozzart Sport, stating, “No, I am not on social media. I only have Twitter, but only for my comments.” When questioned about Napier’s reaction, the coach indicated that he did not have any knowledge of it and added, “I do not have to say anything more than what I said in the press conference.”

The ongoing negotiations surrounding Napier’s potential departure from Crvena Zvezda have raised speculation about the player’s future team. Reports indicate that his former team, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan, is the frontrunner to secure his services.

Meanwhile, Crvena Zvezda finds itself in a challenging position in the EuroLeague standings, currently occupying the 16th position. With a record of five wins out of 15 games this season, the team is keen to turn their fortunes around. They are set to face Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv, the former team of coach Sfairopoulos, in their upcoming fixture on Thursday.

Sfairopoulos expressed his respect and admiration for his previous teams, including Maccabi, emphasizing the strong connections he formed with the players, management, and fans. However, he affirmed his commitment to Crvena Zvezda, stating, “I am the coach of Crvena Zvezda. I will do my best tomorrow.”

While Sfairopoulos may not be actively involved in the online conversation surrounding his team, his focus remains on delivering results and leading Crvena Zvezda to success in the EuroLeague.