New Insights from Brian Fargo on the Future of inXile Entertainment

Studio head Brian Fargo of inXile Entertainment, a renowned role-playing game development team, recently shared intriguing details about the studio’s operations and upcoming game in an interview on The Fourth Curtain podcast. Although inXile Entertainment was acquired Microsoft in 2018 and is now working under Xbox Game Studios, Fargo emphasized that the creative decisions are still made entirely the studio, without any micromanaging from Microsoft. “There’s no micromanaging at all. [Microsoft] bought us because they trust us,” Fargo affirmed.

One of the most exciting announcements from inXile is their highly anticipated game, Clockwork Revolution, which was revealed at the 2023 Xbox showcase. Known as inXile’s first AAA game and the first game developed entirely under Xbox Game Studios, Clockwork Revolution takes place in a captivating steampunk city called Avalon. Players will embark on a thrilling first-person RPG adventure, leveraging the unique ability to time travel and witness the consequences of their decisions years later. Although no release date has been confirmed for Clockwork Revolution, Fargo promises that the game will encapsulate the element of “reactivity,” introducing players to thought-provoking ethical dilemmas that can have wide-ranging effects on the game world.

When discussing the role of AI in game development, Fargo expressed careful consideration and ethical reservations. While recognizing the potential benefits of AI in certain aspects of game development, such as streamlining motion capture data analysis, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a human touch in creative processes like writing and crafting NPCs. Fargo voiced his concerns about the possible impact of AI on the people who bring games to life, underscoring the significance of designers, writers, producers, and testers in the industry.

As we eagerly await the release of Clockwork Revolution, it’s clear that inXile Entertainment is dedicated to delivering a captivating gaming experience that balances innovation with the preservation of human creativity. With Brian Fargo at the helm and the support of Xbox Game Studios, the future looks promising for inXile and the gaming community as a whole.

FAQ

What is Clockwork Revolution?

Clockwork Revolution is inXile Entertainment’s upcoming first AAA game, set in a steampunk city called Avalon. Players will have the ability to time travel and witness the consequences of their decisions in this first-person RPG adventure.

Does AI have a role in game development?

According to Brian Fargo, studio head of inXile Entertainment, while AI can be beneficial in certain areas of game development, such as data analysis, he believes that the creative aspects, like writing and crafting NPCs, should be driven human input and expertise.

When will Clockwork Revolution be released?

The release date for Clockwork Revolution has not been announced yet.