Explore the World of “Invincible” on Prime Video

If you’re a fan of animated superhero series, then you’re in luck because “Invincible” is back for its highly anticipated second season. Created Robert Kirkman, the show offers a subversive take on the genre and has captivated audiences since its premiere in April 2021. Now, you can catch all the thrilling action exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch “Invincible” season two, you’ll need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime. If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and enjoy all the benefits that come with Prime membership. This includes access to Prime Video, where you can stream “Invincible” and a wide range of other popular movies and TV shows.

Once the trial period is over, you have the option to continue the subscription at $8.99 per month for the Prime Video plan. However, if you want to unlock the full range of Prime benefits, including fast shipping, exclusive shopping events, and more, you can upgrade to the full Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 per month or $139.99 per year, saving you nearly 25%.

“Invincible” follows the story of Mark Grayson, voiced Steven Yeun, as he grapples with the betrayal and dark secrets of his father Nolan, voiced J.K. Simmons. Mark struggles to control his growing powers and fears becoming like his father, a ruthless supervillain.

This animated series boasts an impressive voice cast, including Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, and Mark Hamill, among others. Their performances bring the characters to life and add depth to the already engaging storyline.

If you’re new to “Invincible,” don’t worry. Prime Video also offers season one and the special episode “Invincible: Atom Eve” so you can catch up on the story before diving into season two. With a total of eight episodes, season two promises to deliver more twists, turns, and excitement than ever before.

So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and embark on a thrilling superhero adventure with “Invincible” on Prime Video. Don’t miss out on this groundbreaking animated series that continues to push the boundaries of the genre.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I watch “Invincible” season two without an Amazon Prime subscription?

No, “Invincible” season two is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. You will need a subscription to Prime in order to stream the show.

2. How much does an Amazon Prime subscription cost?

The Prime Video plan, which grants you access to “Invincible” and other Prime Video content, is priced at $8.99 per month. If you want to enjoy additional Prime benefits such as fast shipping and exclusive shopping events, you can opt for the full Amazon Prime membership at $14.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

3. Are all episodes of “Invincible” season two available to stream?

Yes, “Invincible” season two comprises eight episodes, all of which are available to stream on Prime Video. You can binge-watch the entire season at your own pace.