BCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc.

BCM Advisors LLC has recently acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc., as reported on September 24, 2023. According to the firm’s 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), they purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valuing at approximately $243,000.

Meta Platforms, Inc. recently released its quarterly earnings results, surpassing analysts’ expectations. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 for the quarter, exceeding the consensus estimate of $2.87 $0.36. It also achieved a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Additionally, its revenue for the quarter amounted to $32 billion, surpassing analysts’ forecasts of $30.91 billion.

Various analysts have extensively discussed Meta Platforms’ performance. In their reports, Evercore ISI raised the price target on Meta Platforms shares from $350.00 to $435.00, Guggenheim increased it from $320.00 to $375.00, and Barclays raised it from $320.00 to $410.00, providing an “overweight” rating. Bank of America also boosted their price target from $350.00 to $375.00. Wedbush initiated coverage on Meta Platforms shares with an “outperform” rating and set a price target of $350.00.

According to Bloomberg, Meta Platforms’ stock has been rated as sell two research analysts, hold five, buy 44, and strong buy one. The consensus rating for Meta Platforms is currently “Moderate Buy” with a consensus price target of $319.79.

This information provides valuable insight into the market’s perception of Meta Platforms’ performance and its potential for future growth.

Sources:

– Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) 13F filing

– Bloomberg