Jacob Wolff: A New Generation Voice for Nebraska

Jacob Wolff, a candidate running for the District 23 seat in the Nebraska Legislature, is driven his desire to address the changing landscape of the United States, particularly within the Navy where he served. As someone who believes that the values he swore to defend were departing from the Constitution, Wolff decided to run for office.

Originally from Omaha, Wolff joined the Navy’s civil engineering corps in 2018. His work included dive missions and construction projects worldwide. During his time in Panama City, he met his wife and together they decided to settle in Saunders County, Nebraska. They chose the county due to its strong emphasis on community and schools, as well as its proximity to Omaha and Lincoln.

One of the major factors that motivated Wolff to run for the Legislature was the lack of representation from his age demographic. He observed the decisions and challenges faced the previous legislature and the school district and realized that the voices of his generation were not being heard. With his wife’s support, he decided to step up and advocate for the next generation of Nebraskans.

Wolff’s campaign manager, Amanda Bader, believes that his age plays a significant role in his campaign. She states that having a younger candidate with next generational leadership qualities is essential for the Legislature and politics in general. Bader believes that it’s time to pass the torch and embrace new ideas, innovation, and leadership.

For Wolff, being part of the next generation to make a life in Nebraska is crucial. He sees Nebraska as a wonderful place to live and raise a family, and wants to ensure that it continues to thrive in that regard. If elected, Wolff’s first priority would be to bring back the discussion on the Nebraska Heartbeat Act (LB 626). Additionally, he aims to make Nebraska an attractive place for investment, supporting affordable rural housing and providing more control to families in terms of education and childcare.

Currently, Wolff works as a project manager for a construction management company, drawing on his experience in the Navy. He believes that his background in managing large construction projects has prepared him for the challenges of public office.

