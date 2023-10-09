Los Angeles County District Attorney Investigator and Wife Killed in South Gate Crash

An investigator with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and his wife tragically lost their lives in a car accident that occurred in South Gate on Sunday. The victims have been identified as LADA Bureau of Investigation Sgt. Emilio Guerrero, aged 52, and his wife, Annabel Guerrero, aged 47. Both were residents of Downey.

The crash took place at around 2:05 p.m. at the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Gardendale Street. The investigation is still ongoing, but initial reports suggest that a vehicle driven a 60-year-old South Gate man collided with the vehicle driven Emilio Guerrero.

LADA District Attorney George Gascón expressed his deep condolences in a statement, acknowledging the profound impact of this tragic loss on the entire organization. He extended his sympathies to the three children and other family members left behind, as well as the friends and loved ones affected this devastating incident.

To aid in the investigation, the Downey Police Department is seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash. They can be contacted at 562-904-2308, or Investigator Alaina Clark at 562-904-2339. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Guerrero family, as well as the communities affected this heartbreaking event. Losing a dedicated investigator and a beloved teacher is a tremendous loss, and their memories will surely be cherished.

Sources:
Downey Police Department
City News Service

