Fire at Car Dealership in Traverse City Under Investigation

An investigation is underway following a fire that occurred at an automobile dealership building in Traverse City. The cause of the fire, which took place at the Automax Used Cars building located on the Williams Chevrolet lot, is currently being examined authorities.

According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, initial findings suggest that the fire may have been caused an electrical issue, and there is no indication of any suspicious activity at this time. Emergency crews responded to the scene promptly and have since departed.

Limited information is currently available regarding the incident, and it remains unknown whether there were any injuries resulting from the fire.

As the investigation progresses, further details will be provided to the public.