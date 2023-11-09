Saline County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Online Threat Against Local High School

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas has launched an investigation into a reported threat made against Southeast of Saline High School. The threat, which was posted on the popular social media app Snapchat, indicated that a student planned to carry out a shooting at the school on November 9.

Authorities were alerted to the threat around 12:20 a.m. on Thursday after students at Southeast of Saline High School noticed the disturbing message. Lieutenant Sean Kochanowski of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office stated that the Snapchat account responsible for the threat was likely compromised or hacked.

As a precautionary measure, four Saline County Sheriff’s Officers along with a Kansas Highway Patrol Officer were deployed outside the school as students arrived. An officer remained present on the premises throughout the day, ensuring the safety of the students and staff. The sheriff’s office aims to maintain a continuous police presence until the situation is resolved.

The investigation is ongoing, and local authorities are working diligently to identify the individual behind the threat and assess the credibility of the danger posed to the school community. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with other agencies to gather evidence and trace the source of the online threat.

In these challenging times, it is crucial for schools and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant regarding potential threats. By promptly responding to such incidents and taking necessary precautions, authorities can help ensure the safety and well-being of students and educators.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How did the Saline County Sheriff’s Office become aware of the threat?

2. Is the Snapchat account responsible for the threat believed to be hacked?

3. How are local authorities ensuring the safety of the school community?

4. What is the status of the investigation?

