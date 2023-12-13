Fire Destroys Thunder Bay Theater in Alpena

A devastating fire tore through the historic Thunder Bay Theater in Alpena, Michigan, causing extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews responded to the scene early Sunday morning after a patrolling police officer reported the fire at 400 N 2nd Avenue.

Initially, there was confusion about the location of the fire, with speculation that it could have been at the post office building. However, it was soon confirmed that the fire was indeed at the Thunder Bay Theater building. Flames were visible from the rear of the structure, specifically from a cold storage area that was self-venting through the roof.

The brave firefighters from the Alpena City Fire Department immediately went into action, working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to the main part of the building. Despite their efforts, the rear section of the theater was tragically lost.

The fire department conducted a thorough search of the main part of the theater to ensure that no one was in immediate danger. Thankfully, no victims were found. The focus then shifted to containing the fire and preventing further damage to the surrounding areas.

After several hours of intense firefighting, the crews were finally able to extinguish the flames and bring the situation under control. However, the extent of the damage to the theater is substantial, with the rear section being completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway. Michigan State Police handlers and their K-9 unit were brought in to assist with the investigation, but no accelerants were detected at the scene.

The Thunder Bay Theater holds significant historical and cultural value for the Alpena community. It has been a cherished venue for performances and events for many years. The loss of this beloved theater is a devastating blow to the local arts and entertainment scene.

Efforts will now turn toward assessing the damage and rebuilding the theater, as the community rallies together to restore this iconic landmark.