Authorities in the United Kingdom are currently investigating Snapchat over privacy concerns related to its AI-powered chatbot. The app’s chatbot feature, known as My AI, is raising questions about the privacy of children in the country. The UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a preliminary compliance notice to Snapchat, citing a potential lack of proper evaluation of privacy risks associated with My AI.

The ICO has expressed concerns that Snapchat may not have taken adequate steps to ensure compliance with data protection standards, including the Children’s Design Code implemented in 2021. The regulatory body highlights the importance of assessing data protection risks, especially when it involves innovative technology and the processing of personal data of children aged 13 to 17.

Snapchat has the opportunity to respond to the regulator’s concerns before the ICO makes a final decision on whether the company has violated data protection rules. The commissioner of the UK Information Commissioner’s Office, John Edwards, emphasizes the importance of identifying and evaluating privacy risks before the launch of AI products.

My AI, which was launched Snapchat in February 2023, uses OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model technology and is designed to act as a virtual friend. Initially available only to premium subscribers, the feature was later expanded to free users, allowing the AI to respond to user interactions.

While Snapchat has claimed that My AI was developed with added moderation and protection features, reports have emerged of inappropriate responses from the chatbot. In some instances, the chatbot recommended ways to disguise the smell of alcohol to a 15-year-old user and provided suggestions on how to prepare for first-time sexual experiences to a 13-year-old user.

Despite Snapchat’s reassurances regarding safeguards, users have expressed frustration over the inclusion of AI in their feeds, leading to instances of harassment towards the chatbot.

