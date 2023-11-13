New Ways to Invest in the Growth of TikTok: Exploring Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is emerging as an alternative route to invest in the unprecedented growth of TikTok. With over 1 billion users worldwide, TikTok has become a global sensation, captivating audiences with its short-form videos and expanding beyond its initial scope. While ByteDance, the Chinese firm behind TikTok’s success, remains a private company, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust offers investors an opportunity to tap into TikTok’s growth.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust focuses on identifying and investing in the world’s most exceptional growth companies. Notable holdings in its portfolio include Amazon, Tesla, Nvidia, and Ferrari. Recognizing the trend of hyper-growth companies remaining private for extended periods and generating substantial value, the trust secured permission from its shareholders to invest in private companies. Presently, up to 30% of the trust’s portfolio value can be allocated to unlisted holdings, including ByteDance, the owner of TikTok and its Chinese counterpart, Douyin.

While investing in TikTok’s growth through Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust presents an enticing opportunity, it’s crucial to acknowledge the associated risks. ByteDance is nearing $100 billion in annual revenue, with an impressive 79% year-on-year increase in its EBITDA profit. Additionally, TikTok’s ad revenue soared 155% to nearly $10 billion in 2021. Nonetheless, concerns over security have resulted in bans on the app in India and Indonesia, as well as limited accessibility in the US, Canada, UK, parts of Europe, and Australia.

Politicians in the US have even proposed an outright ban, fearing potential access the Chinese government to US consumer data, an allegation vehemently denied ByteDance. Consequently, these security concerns pose a risk to Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, given that ByteDance accounts for around 2.9% of its assets, equivalent to approximately £350 million.

Despite the risks, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust maintains an optimistic stance towards private companies’ growth potential. While the recent market sentiment has grown skeptical of the valuations assigned to unlisted assets, the top 10 private holdings in the trust’s portfolio experienced an impressive average revenue growth rate of 38% in 2022. This sustained growth bodes well, particularly amid the uncertainties in the global economy.

Furthermore, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust offers diversification beyond TikTok also holding rapidly growing private firms such as SpaceX, which dominates the commercial rocket launch market, and Northvolt, a Swedish battery developer specializing in lithium-ion technology for electric vehicles.

By investing in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, individuals gain opportunities to participate in the growth of world-class private companies, including TikTok, thereby diversifying their portfolios and potentially reaping substantial rewards.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Although the market has grown skeptical of the valuations assigned to unlisted assets, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust regularly adjusts its unlisted company valuations with the help of an independent third party, S&P Global. This ensures valuations reflect the current market conditions.

