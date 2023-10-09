Stream Inventing Anna on Netflix!

If you’re excited to watch the thrilling miniseries Inventing Anna, you’ve come to the right place for all the streaming details. This 9-episode show follows the captivating story of Anna Delvey, a woman who creates a fake identity and cons her wealthy socialite friends, businesses, and hotels.

Inventing Anna is available to stream on Netflix. The series, created Shonda Rhimes, is based on the true story of Anna Sorokin, who posed as Anna Delvey in New York City and managed to deceive and swindle millions of dollars from the city’s elite. The show has gained immense popularity, leaving fans eager to know where they can watch it online.

The lead role of Anna Delvey, or Anna Sorokin, is played Julia Garner. Other talented cast members include Anna Chlumsky, Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, and Alexis Floyd.

To watch Inventing Anna on Netflix, follow these simple steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan from the options provided: – $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $19.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create your account.

Choose your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different subscription plans with varying features. The cheapest plan, Standard with Ads, provides access to most movies and TV shows, but it includes ads. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. Additionally, you can add one extra member to your account who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers the same features as the Standard Plan but supports four devices at a time and provides content in Ultra HD. This plan allows users to download content on up to six devices and add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

Inventing Anna’s synopsis is as follows: “A journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well.”

