Sony Expands Professional BRAVIA Display Lineup with EZ20L Series

Sony Electronics is pleased to announce the latest addition to its family of professional BRAVIA displays – the essential EZ20L series. This new series enhances Sony’s extensive portfolio, catering to a wide range of commercial environments with varying budgets. With these additions, Sony now offers high-end, mid-range, standard, and entry-level options within its professional BRAVIA display range.

The EZ20L 4K series is designed to meet the needs of corporate, education, and retail applications. Available in sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches, these displays offer exceptional usability, installation flexibility, picture quality, and sustainability – all of which are hallmarks of Sony’s professional BRAVIA display products.

As an introductory offering, the EZ20L models provide essential professional features, including simplified pro-settings for easy setup and maintenance, as well as support for RS-232C and standard IP control. With a brightness of 350 nits, these displays ensure optimal visibility indoors. Furthermore, the EZ20L series includes a slim bezel, wide viewing angles, and flexible installation options, making it a versatile choice for various business environments.

“We are constantly driven customer demand and the need for more accessible and budget-conscious displays in corporate, education, and retail spaces,” said Rich Ventura, Vice President of Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics. “The essential EZ20L series fills that gap, offering businesses a complete range of options that leverage the exceptional quality and features inherent to Sony’s professional displays.”

This series also integrates a pre-installed BRAVIA Signage app, allowing users to easily set up and manage digital signage content. Additionally, the EZ20L series features administrative functionality to turn off inputs, built-in mirroring for seamless device connectivity, and the powerful 4K Processor X1 with 4K X-Reality PRO for superior content upscaling.

To further enhance its sustainability efforts, Sony has incorporated recycled plastic materials in the EZ20L series, efficient packaging solutions, and a Power-Saving Mode, reducing environmental impact.

With the introduction of the EZ20L series, Sony reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge professional display solutions tailored to different business needs and spaces. These displays offer a comprehensive set of features, exceptional picture quality, and unmatched installation flexibility for optimized performance in various commercial environments.

